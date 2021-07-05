Design Solutions

(June 22, 2021) – Plastic Logic, a leader in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs), is providing innovative e-paper display technology for a new hybrid smartwatch from Czech Republic-based start-up, Leitners.

Leitners’ Ad Maiora hybrid smartwatch combines the connected features of a smartwatch with the aesthetics and timekeeping mechanisms of a traditional analogue watch. Unlike other smartwatches, it doesn’t have a touchscreen, but incorporates an e-paper ‘dial’ from Plastic Logic. The display combines easy readability at any angle with ultra-low energy consumption and the segmented rim around the dial allows for countdown and other innovative features.

Last year, Leitners raised just under $220,000 on Kickstarter to develop the hybrid smartwatch. “An occurring problem for us with smartwatches was the often unappealing and childish design, including faking an analogue dial. We wanted to create a watch that has the soul and beauty of a mechanical watch with the functionality of a smartwatch. Plastic Logic’s engineers in Germany worked closely with us to develop an innovative design for the display within a very short time period to help us achieve our objective.”

Tim Burne, CEO, Plastic Logic, said: “Wearable smart devices, including smartwatches, have become increasingly popular among consumers over the last decade. The challenge to wearable device designers is to source and incorporate flexible display technology that enhances, and does not detract from, the functionality and design of the product. We’re excited that our display technology has been successfully incorporated into such an innovative product as Leitners’ hybrid smartwatch.”

According to a report by Juniper Research, hybrid smartwatches will make up over 50% of the smartwatch market in 2022.

The Ad Maiora is expected to be launched by the end of 2021 with an anticipated retail price of around Euros 1100. For more information visit https://www.leitners.watch/

For more information on Plastic Logic displays visit www.plasticlogic.com

Plastic Logic designed the world’s first truly flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs)—Lectum®. Originally made in Dresden, Germany, production is today carried out in industry-leading manufacturing facilities globally. Founded in 2000, the company is supported by major investors including the Rusnano Corporation and the E INK Corporation, underlining its market and technology leadership position. Plastic Logic’s glass-free, flexible displays have been integrated into a wide range of applications including digital signage, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), smart cards, mobile devices, electronic badges and smart wearables. Visit www.plasticlogic.com

